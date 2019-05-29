Britain's Got Talent finalists PC Wardell and dog Finn attend Ascot school

Britain’s Got Talent finalists PC Dave Wardell and his dog Finn visited Heathfield School in Ascot on Thursday, May 23.

PC Wardell and Finn – dubbed Britain’s bravest police dog – were at the school to tell their incredible story that led to the introduction of Finn’s Law.

The law, which received Royal Assent in April, makes it an offence to harm or abuse an animal in the line of duty.

PC Wardell has been relentlessly pushing to make this form of abuse a criminal offence after Finn, his eight year-old German Shepherd, was stabbed with a 10-inch blade while intercepting a police suspect in October 2016.

Their amazing story, in which Finn threw himself in front of the assailant’s blade to protect his owner, was narrated by PC Wardell on Britain’s Got Talent and moved the judges to tears during the show on Monday.

The pair rehearsed their live dog show and magic act, that has seen them fly through into the Britain’s Got Talent finals on Sunday, on the stage at Heathfield School in London Road.

On Thursday, May 23, PC Wardell, Finn and former police officer Sebastian Ellis, returned to the independent secondary school for girls to say thank you for allowing them to use the stage.

PC Wardell said: “It was lovely coming back to Heathfield – I so wanted to thank the girls.

“I really enjoyed sharing my story with a younger audience than that found at the Houses of Parliament.

“It was a pleasure too, to take questions on police dogs, my career and dealing with the Government.”

Marina Gardiner Legge, Heathfield School headmistress, said: “Standing up to adversity, perseverance and resilience are important qualities we work to instil in our girls.

“PC Wardell had an extremely moving story to tell and we were delighted he, Sebastian and Finn were able to share it with us.”