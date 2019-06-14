Royal Ascot preparations underway

Preparation for Royal Ascot is underway, with 300,000 people expected to descend on the town next week.

The Royal Borough, Thames Valley Police and racecourse officials have started getting ready for the racing festival, taking place from Tuesday, June 18 to Saturday, June 22.

Work being carried out includes the inspection of dozens of bars, restaurants and kiosks at the racetrack, introducing community warden patrols and increasing street cleaning operations.

Cllr David Hilton (Ascot and Sunninghill) cabinet member for finance and Ascot, said: “Royal Ascot is a world famous event and every year it brings a huge number of people to the area.

“A lot of work goes on before, during and after the races to ensure that they’re a success for all involved, and to minimise any disruption to those who live and work here.

“It’s so brilliant to host such an event in Ascot, and we do everything we can to send everyone home happy, and planning to return the following year.”

Planned train strikes could affect travel plans for those attending the event.

A five day walkout could take place on the lines to Ascot from both London Waterloo and Reading, with only a skeleton service and replacement buses available.