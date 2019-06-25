Ascot Family Day raises more than £400 for charity

Around 150 people worked their way through 300 sausages and burgers, heaps of cake, tea, coffee and cool drinks at the annual Ascot family day on Saturday.

Guests were entertained with acoustic music by musicians from Wokingham, Crowthorne, Ascot, Bracknell and Reading.

Aled Jones, one of the event’s organisers said: “It’s an excuse for everyone to come out and party.

“Some of our guests were new to the area and they were able to meet their neighbours for the first time.”

The Ascot-based business Plum Honeychurch and her Ice Cream Tricycle attended the event and contributed £50 to the charity collection. A total of £440 was raised.

Thames Valley Police officers were also on hand to discuss local issues while guests could explore a bird play area, ballet stand and bouncy castle.

All Souls South Ascot Church held a service on the green in the morning.

It is popular with parents from South Ascot Village Primary School and provides support for the older community and the unemployed.

Fiona Jones, lead organiser of the event, said: “I would like to thank everyone who contributed and joined us to make it such a fun filled day.”