Police arrest 26 people at Royal Ascot

Police arrested 26 people for a variety of offences at Royal Ascot this year.

A total of 292,000 racegoers attended the festival this year, descending on Ascot from Tuesday, June 18 to Saturday, June 22.

While the majority behaved well, Thames Valley Police officers did have to step in on some occasions, arresting people for assaults, public order and driving offences.

Chief Superintendent Gavin Wong said: “These arrests represent an incredibly small minority of all those who attended Royal Ascot.

“My officers have commented on how positive the conversations were with members of the public who joined in the celebrations in Ascot, in Windsor Great Park as well as within the racecourse itself.

“Thank you to everyone who made it an enjoyable week for us too.

“Finally, I want to thank all police officers and staff who were involved for their commitment and professionalism during the event which ensured the success of this operation.”