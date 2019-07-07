Panel raises concerns over plans for 18 flats

A developer has been asked to address concerns raised by councillors before a decision will be made on two new blocks of flats in Queens Hill Rise.

Searchfield Homes Ltd submitted a planning application to the Royal Borough to demolish a large house and outbuildings and create 18 flats.

A basement car park outlined in the proposal will include six visitor spaces and 36 spaces, with access off London Road to Queens Hill.

A previous proposal for 22 flats on the site was refused in May last year.

The application was heard before councillors at the Windsor Area Development Management Panel on Wednesday night in York House.

Raising concerns about road safety, Cllr Julian Sharpe (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) said: “Unless there is a major widening of access point we will have accidents.”

Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside) said she was “shocked” at plans to remove 22 trees, and Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) said the proposals were “too imposing”.

The panel deferred the decision to allow the developers to respond.