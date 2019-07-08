Royal Ascot in numbers

Ascot Racecourse welcomed more than 290,000 people for a successful five days of Royal Ascot last week.

The world famous horse racing event was once again enjoyed by people from all over the world, including The Queen.

Cllr David Hilton, cabinet member for Ascot, said: “This year’s Royal Ascot week was brilliant as always.

“The event always brings a huge amount of people to the area and this year was no different.

“I hope that everyone who did attend will remember their time fondly and come back again next year.

“Thank you to all of the staff and partners who worked tirelessly before, after and during the event to make it as special as it was.

“We’ve been able to proudly show off a wonderful part of our borough to the world and we’re grateful to residents and businesses for their patience and support during this busy time of year.”

Over the five days, 152 visits were paid to bars, restaurants and shops within the venue, 17 community wardens worked a collective 328 hours and 71,000 people were in attendance at once at its peak.

Alastair Warwick, chief operating officer at Ascot Racecourse, said: “It was another great year for Royal Ascot.

“A lot of hard work goes into preparing for this world famous five-day event, and everyone involved is crucial to its success.

“We hope that everyone who attended had a brilliant time and will look forward to returning next year.”