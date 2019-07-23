SITE INDEX

Tue, 23
32 °C
Wed, 24
29 °C
Thu, 25
33 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Heathfield School appoints Rachel Whitton as the director of pastoral

    Heathfield School has appointed Rachel Whitton as the new director of pastoral.

    She said: “I am delighted to join Heathfield School and am dedicated to nurturing the pupils in our care to ensure that each and every girl progresses during her time at Heathfield and continues to strive to be the best version of herself she can be.”

    Alongside implementing new PSHE and tutor programmes, Mrs Whitton will also make sure all stakeholders have clarity on their role on taking action to ensure each pupil flourishes.

    Mrs Whitton arrives from Woldingham School, Surrey, where she was head of years 10 and 11.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    Declan Tye (right) and Sebastien Ford (left)

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches are after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.

    2 comments

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved