Heathfield School appoints Rachel Whitton as the director of pastoral

Heathfield School has appointed Rachel Whitton as the new director of pastoral.

She said: “I am delighted to join Heathfield School and am dedicated to nurturing the pupils in our care to ensure that each and every girl progresses during her time at Heathfield and continues to strive to be the best version of herself she can be.”

Alongside implementing new PSHE and tutor programmes, Mrs Whitton will also make sure all stakeholders have clarity on their role on taking action to ensure each pupil flourishes.

Mrs Whitton arrives from Woldingham School, Surrey, where she was head of years 10 and 11.