    • The Marist School appoints new principal

    The Marist School has appointed Mrs Joanne Smith as principal starting on September, 1 2019. 

    She said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Marist School in September.

     “The Marist values resonate with me, both personally and professionally, being strongly aligned to mine as a committed Catholic.

    “I am originally from the area and was educated at Wycombe High School and have family nearby. 

    “As a mother to three teenage daughters, the education of girls is of paramount importance to me and one I am passionate about.

    “I am looking forward to meeting the parents, staff and most importantly, the girls very soon.”

