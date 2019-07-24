The Marist School appoints new principal

The Marist School has appointed Mrs Joanne Smith as principal starting on September, 1 2019.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Marist School in September.

“The Marist values resonate with me, both personally and professionally, being strongly aligned to mine as a committed Catholic.

“I am originally from the area and was educated at Wycombe High School and have family nearby.

“As a mother to three teenage daughters, the education of girls is of paramount importance to me and one I am passionate about.

“I am looking forward to meeting the parents, staff and most importantly, the girls very soon.”