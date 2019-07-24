The Marist School appoints new principal

10:00AM, Wednesday 24 July 2019
The Marist School has appointed Mrs Joanne Smith as principal starting on September, 1 2019.
She said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Marist School in September.
“The Marist values resonate with me, both personally and professionally, being strongly aligned to mine as a committed Catholic.
“I am originally from the area and was educated at Wycombe High School and have family nearby.
“As a mother to three teenage daughters, the education of girls is of paramount importance to me and one I am passionate about.
“I am looking forward to meeting the parents, staff and most importantly, the girls very soon.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches are after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.
A new delivery service has launched in the area - and it sees a popular fast food chain delivered to our homes.