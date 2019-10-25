Mother voices her anger when daughter is forced to leave bus at the wrong stop

A mother from Eton Wick whose nine-year-old daughter was forced to leave her school bus at the wrong stop after the bus took an alternative route said ‘it was pure luck that nothing happened’.

Lyudmila Bergin, who lives with her daughter Francesca, has hit out at the bus company which she believes did not take responsible care.

Francesca was travelling home from Trevelyan Middle School in Wood Close, Windsor, on Thursday, October 17, when roadworks meant she had to leave the Fernhill bus at its final stop near Dorney along with another Trevelyan student.

Lyudmila said she had to rush home from work to pick up her daughter as she did not know how to get home from where she had been dropped off.

She said: “They were so scared and confused with the situation as well as me. It was pure luck nothing happened to them. I just can’t describe the feelings and emotions which get to your head when you don’t know where your child is.”

Following the incident Francesca’s mother called the Fernhill bus company, who run the school bus her daughter was travelling on, to express her distress about what had happened.

“Something should be put in place in situations when the bus driver has to take a different route and not just to leave the children to solve the problem themselves,” she said.

A spokesperson for Fernhill said: “We take safeguarding very seriously, and we have responded to Ms Bergin on October 23 providing explanations to her comments.”