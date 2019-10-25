Trevelyan Middle School celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

Trevelyan Middle School is celebrating receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating – after being deemed as ‘Requires Improvement’ at its last inspection in 2015.

Nicola Chandler, headteacher at the school in Wood Green, said: “It’s been a relentless journey and I’m ecstatic with the result.

“The whole team have got this.”

A two-day inspection occurred at the beginning of October, where the areas of behaviour and attitudes alongside personal development were described as ‘Outstanding’.

“If a child is happy, a child will learn,” said Nicola, who talked about the school’s investment in the curriculum and extra-curricular activities.

“With the journey we’ve been on we’re now a completely different school.”

The Ofsted report reads: “Pupils are motivated to behave and work exceptionally well, both independently and with others.

“Leaders have planned a well-structured and ambitious curriculum to deepen pupils’ knowledge and understanding.”

The report said the school could improve in some areas such as science planning to make sure pupils can recall their learning to use in the future.

Trevelyan is now in the top 20 per cent of schools in the country for reading and writing, in both progress and attainment.

“We will not be complacent, and are now working to achieve an outstanding rating across all areas,” said Nicola.