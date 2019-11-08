A decision to allow the Horton and Wraysbury Neighbourhood Plan to proceed to referendum was unanimously approved by cabinet after an inspection noted only minor amendments.

Cabinet met at York House on Thursday, October 31 to seek approval for the plan to proceed to referendum at the earliest opportunity, making it the fifth neighbourhood plan in the Royal Borough to reach this stage.

A neighbourhood plan enables the community to shape a shared strategy for the area, potentially dictating where new homes and businesses are built and what infrastructure should be provided.

The plan, which will run retrospectively from 2018-2033, seeks to bring sustainable development to the neighbourhood while protecting greenbelt land.

Its aims include minimising the impact of flooding, protecting community and heritage assets and to bring derelict buildings back into beneficial use.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), lead member for planning and Maidenhead, said: “There are 22 modifications in the attached paper, however none of these are substantial and they do not affect the general direction of the plan.

“The parish council agreed these changes are acceptable and they now wish to proceed to referendum.”

Cllr Coppinger also confirmed a £20,000 grant of council money can be given to the parish council once a date is set for the referendum, but this will be reimbursed by central government.

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) said: “The work put into this by the parish councils and the community has been to a very high standard and I would like to commend the work they have done in bringing the report to this stage and coming back with no major changes from the inspector.”

Authority will now be delegated to the head of planning who will consult with the lead member for planning Cllr Coppinger to make minor amendments to the plan before a referendum date is announced.