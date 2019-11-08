Son pays tribute to Windsor photographer who worked with the Royal family

A photographer who spent his career snapping celebrities and members of the Royal Family has been described as a ‘force for good’ by his son, after he died at the age of 84 from a heart condition.

Stan Kingsley-Jones set up his business, Kingsley-Jones Photographic Studios in St Leonard’s Road, in 1959 and captured many important events until his retirement in 2001.

Born in South-East London, Stan moved to Windsor with his family in 1948 where he attended Clarence Road Secondary Modern School, which has now become Trevelyan Middle School.

Joining the Royal Navy as a photographer and aircraft pilot, Stan went on to study photography at Ealing College of Higher Education, now known as the University of West London (UWL).

Some of the famous names who appeared in Stan’s images include Michael Parkinson, Ernie Wise and Michael Caine.

He also regularly attended events at Windsor Castle and the Royal Lodge where the Queen Mother lived until her death in 2002.

His son Max Kingsley-Jones said: “My father was a force for good during his four decades in business in Windsor.

“As well as photographing many of the local celebrities, dignitaries and of course the Royal Family at the castle, he covered many local weddings for the people of Windsor and photographed their families as they grew up.

“He did a huge amount to support the town’s businesses and charities through his involvement in the various professional and trade organisations such as Rotary and Chamber of Trade.

“He hosted both Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh at charity galas at the Theatre Royal as well.”

“During the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, Stan and his peers devoted much time and effort into shaping the Windsor we know today, and I know they all had great fun doing it. I’m sure he’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:45pm at the Portchester Crematorium in Fareham.