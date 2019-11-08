Call for volunteers to save Windsor Sensory Garden

An appeal for volunteers has been made to help manage a sensory garden in Osgood Park.

The sensory garden offers a place for neighbours to relax.

The garden is located in Wolf Lane and can be accessed by foot from Fuzzens Walk, Abbot’s Walk and the bottom of Osgood Park.

It was transformed from a disused car park, owned by Radian Housing Association, after former Royal Borough councillor Ed Wilson negotiated a lease for the land.

Volunteer Mark David, who lives in Dedworth Road, is calling on anyone with ‘green fingers’ to spare a few hours of their time to the project.

“I am asking anyone to volunteer whatever time they can do to help to help plant bulbs, sweep the area, and share ideas for the garden.”

The garden is specifically designed for people with sensory issues such as hearing vision.

In keeping with this, every aspect of the garden will be reliant on the smell and touch of the plants.

The garden already has planters and a bench, however there are difficulties involving a lack of water and the area containing a tarmac surface.

Any resident wishing to volunteer can recommend flowers which will meet this purpose. The 34-year-old has also been in touch with Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer & Dedworth East) to help manage the project. He said: “We have had a positive response and some of the volunteers that helped to plant up the garden have come forward once again.

“There can never be too many volunteers so anyone is welcome to get involved.”

Contact Mark on 07850408045 if you’d like to get involved.