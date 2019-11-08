SITE INDEX

Sat, 09
7 °C
Sun, 10
10 °C
Mon, 11
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • St Peter’s Middle School to build new teaching block

    Plans to build a two-storey teaching block and reconfigure parking at St Peter’s Middle School were approved by a Windsor area development management panel on Wednesday.

    During the meeting at York House, Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East) spoke in favour of plans to remove trees to improve school bus access at new entrance gates, adding: “Your kids are the most important thing to all of us and they cannot be endangered on a speedy road.”

    Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) was disappointed that the trees were being removed but agreed ‘children’s safety comes first’.

    W A retrospective application to change the use of greenbelt land at Datchet Common, in Horton Road, to allow the parking of vehicles and a portable building was recommended for refusal as it was deemed an inappropriate development in the green belt.

    Cllr John Bowden (Con, Eton & Castle) tabled a motion to defer a decision to allow a closer look at the proposal. The motion was opposed by Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) but all other councillors supported it.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved