St Peter’s Middle School to build new teaching block

11:14AM, Friday 08 November 2019
York House, Windsor (Photo: 131413-3)
Plans to build a two-storey teaching block and reconfigure parking at St Peter’s Middle School were approved by a Windsor area development management panel on Wednesday.
During the meeting at York House, Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East) spoke in favour of plans to remove trees to improve school bus access at new entrance gates, adding: “Your kids are the most important thing to all of us and they cannot be endangered on a speedy road.”
Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) was disappointed that the trees were being removed but agreed ‘children’s safety comes first’.
W A retrospective application to change the use of greenbelt land at Datchet Common, in Horton Road, to allow the parking of vehicles and a portable building was recommended for refusal as it was deemed an inappropriate development in the green belt.
Cllr John Bowden (Con, Eton & Castle) tabled a motion to defer a decision to allow a closer look at the proposal. The motion was opposed by Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) but all other councillors supported it.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A time-lapse video shows the destruction of a bridge over the M4.
Fireworks will be lighting up the sky in the coming weeks to mark Guy Fawkes Night.