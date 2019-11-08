St Peter’s Middle School to build new teaching block

Plans to build a two-storey teaching block and reconfigure parking at St Peter’s Middle School were approved by a Windsor area development management panel on Wednesday.

During the meeting at York House, Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth East) spoke in favour of plans to remove trees to improve school bus access at new entrance gates, adding: “Your kids are the most important thing to all of us and they cannot be endangered on a speedy road.”

Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) was disappointed that the trees were being removed but agreed ‘children’s safety comes first’.

W A retrospective application to change the use of greenbelt land at Datchet Common, in Horton Road, to allow the parking of vehicles and a portable building was recommended for refusal as it was deemed an inappropriate development in the green belt.

Cllr John Bowden (Con, Eton & Castle) tabled a motion to defer a decision to allow a closer look at the proposal. The motion was opposed by Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) but all other councillors supported it.