The Baby Bank asks for donations for annual Christmas pyjama appeal

An appeal which supports struggling families during the festive season has seen more than 400 pyjamas donated to The Baby Bank.

The charity, which was founded by Windsor mums Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) and Rebecca Mistry in 2015 to support disadvantaged families, first launched its Christmas pyjamas appeal last November.

Cllr Tisi said: “Last year the appeal really captured people’s imaginations. Everyone gets the idea of the want to have cosy, warm Christmassy pyjamas.”

This year the appeal has already seen hundreds of pyjamas donated, as well as books and chocolate, which will be gifted to children in a special package on Christmas morning.

Rebecca, 40, said: “People have been incredibly generous.

“We find this is particularly the case in the lead up to Christmas

“If you are unable to heat your home but your child has good pyjamas you know they will be warmer.

“We also get asked regularly for books to improve children’s reading and speech.”

Commenting on the addition of chocolates in the Christmas package, Amy added: “What is more Christmassy than chocolate?”

All donations are distributed to health visiting teams in Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead alongside charity organisations Dash, Shelter and Slough Refugee Support.

Throughout the year The Baby Bank has helped more than 1,300 families providing ‘newborn starter kits’, clothing bundles, school uniform and other essentials like cots, pushchairs, bottles and slings.

Its also supports refugees, teen mums, military families, and homeless, poverty-stricken, children in foster care and families fleeing domestic violence or victims of fire and flooding.

The appeal is still open for donations until Saturday, November 30.

Contact info@thebabybank.org for more information.