Dedworth author donates earnings from his book to Hearing Dogs charity

An author from Dedworth who turned his dog’s life story into a book is donating all the proceeds to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to thank them for saving his pooch.

Mike Moss, a retired construction worker who has self-published his book ‘A Small Dog Story: From Stray to Hearing Dog (well, almost)’, has currently raised more than £200 for the charity based in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire and sold about 70 copies of the book.

“Our dog Izzie was born in Dublin and was a stray before she was put in a pound and spotted by scouts for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People,” he said.

Mike explained how Izzie was taken to the UK to be trained as a hearing dog but failed her assessment for “chasing things too much and being a bit bossy.”

The mixed-breed was adopted by Mike and his wife Sally when she was 15 months old.

“I thought it was a good story and we should write about it,” said Mike about his book which is written in the first person and spans Izzie’s experiences as a stray and hearing dog before her adoption.

He added: “Ever since we had Izzie we’ve always given money to Hearing Dogs.

“Our support for them has completely come from having her.”

Work on the book began nine years ago but Mike found retirement allowed much more freedom to write.

“All the family have been very supportive on my decision to give the money to the charity,” he said.

A spokesman from Hearing Dogs said: “We are delighted that Mike is raising money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People through his charming story. A Small Dog Story is a very sweet tale and we would encourage people to give it a read.

“We rely on our kind supporters to help us train more dogs that alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds and help them to leave loneliness behind, so we’re incredibly grateful for Mike’s support.”

Mike will be at the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Christmas Market in Saunderton on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 selling copies of his book.

You can also visit here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Small-Dog-Story-Hearing-almost-ebook/dp/B07SHDCVP1/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=a+small+dog+story&qid=1570519575&s=books&sr=1-1 to buy a copy from Amazon.