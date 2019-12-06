Fashion brand raises awareness about male suicide

A former Windsor Boys' School pupil who created his own fashion brand to raise awareness about male suicide has spoken about his own struggle with mental health.

Actor and model Kyle Stanger, 22, launched his company, Boys Get Sad Too, a year ago after receiving counselling for his own mental health struggles.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK and men are three times more likely to kill themselves than women, with 84 men taking their own lives every week, according to male suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

“I can’t keep saying how sad it is if I’m not willing to actively do anything about it,” said Kyle.

After several friends took their own lives during his teenage years, Kyle wanted to spread awareness about male suicide and spark an important conversation about mental health.

Kyle launched the company from his bedroom last summer, making £400 in the first night.

“It has now spiralled out of control,” Kyle said of his business which ships merchandise across the UK, Europe and North America.

He sells jumpers, hoodies, T-shirts, hats, socks, car stamps and reusable coffee mugs all branded with the logo ‘Boys Get Sad Too’.

“I was the child at school who was told I would never amount to anything which had a huge impact on how I viewed myself,” Kyle said.

He found his mental health issues revolved around a feeling he was not as successful as he wanted to be.

“You think you’re the only one affected but I realised how many other people there were,” he said.

Talking about his mental health at counselling sessions proved to be incredibly beneficial, but Kyle acknowledged not everyone feels comfortable speaking to a GP or charity which is where his clothing brand steps in.

“To break the stigma we need a society which says there’s no reason men can’t talk about mental health.”

Boys Get Sad Too donates 10 per cent of its profits to CALM.

“If everyone was 10 per cent more mindful and considerate the world would be a 100 per cent better place,” added Kyle.

Visit boysgetsadtoo.com to find out more.