Windsor Town Council petition receives signature target for review

A group which set out to create a town council for Windsor is celebrating after its petition received enough signatures for it to progress to the next stage.

The petition said a town council would better ‘represent the local needs of Windsor people’ and put the town on ‘equal footing’ with neighbouring areas.

Richard Endacott, who chairs the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA), set up the petition in July.

He said: “It is clear from the 1,700 people across Windsor who have taken time to sign the petition that local people are looking to have a more powerful voice in local government and promote the interests of all Windsor residents and local businesses more effectively.”

The petition needed 1,661 signatures from residents in the unparished areas to meet the threshold required to set a governance review in motion.

The petition has so far received more than 1,000 paper signatures and 696 online.

The online part of the petition will close on Friday, December 27 and the paper signatures will be submitted to the Royal Borough on Monday, January 13.

Once democratic services have ensured all signatures come from the unparised area, a governance review would then take about a year if the Royal Borough decides to trigger it.

The council would then vote on whether to implement the recommendations suggested by the review.

Mr Endacott added: “We are indebted to the hard work of the volunteers who believe passionately in this project and have taken the time to collect signatures from across the whole unparished area.

“The response has been amazing and we look forward confidently to the next stage in the process.”

Volunteers are invited to celebration drinks at this evening (Friday) from 7.30pm at the Queen Charlotte pub in Church Lane.

Visit https://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/TownCouncil/ to view the petition.