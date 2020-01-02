Cardinal Clinic donates supplies to Windsor Foodshare in time for Christmas

Windsor Foodshare received a ‘valuable contribution’ from Cardinal Clinic which helped provide essential support to residents over the festive season, writes Amy Horsfield.

The independent mental health clinic in Oakley Green Road raised more than £200 to buy much-needed supplies to donate to the foodshare.

“They are a huge support to us every year and they always buy exactly what we need,” said Windsor Foodshare co-ordinator Sarah Howard. “They provide a very valuable contribution to us especially around Christmas,” she added.

The donations provided by the clinic include festive treats such as chocolates, biscuits, Christmas puddings and cakes as well as savoury snacks.

Christine Harrington, hospital director at Cardinal Clinic, said: “The Windsor Foodshare provides a valuable service to the local community so it’s important for us to support them.

“Stress and concern about money worries during the Christmas period can have a significant impact on mental health so we were delighted to be able to make a donation to the charity.”

Christmas is an especially busy time for Windsor Foodshare, tweeting on December 13: “56 households needed help this week.”

The foodshare accepts donations all year round and is looking for donations of tinned meat, fish and vegetables, soup, rice, herbs and spices, cooking sauces, instant mash, tea bags and instant coffee, sugar, breakfast cereals, UHT milk, tinned desserts, cereal bars, jams and fruit juice.

There are donation points at Tesco Dedworth, Waitrose Windsor, Woody’s Café in Dedworth Memorial Park, Reeds Service Station in Wraysbury and most local churches.