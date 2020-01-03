Windsor Muslim Association submit new application to build community centre

Fresh plans have been submitted for an Islamic community centre in Dedworth just months after initial plans were refused by the Royal Borough.

Windsor Muslim Association (WMA) has submitted fresh proposals to transform Ruddles Pool, a two-storey detached house near the Thames in Maidenhead Road, into a place of worship and community centre.

The previous application, submitted in April last year, was refused in August after concerns were raised about an increase in people and vehicle movements on an ‘already busy Maidenhead road’. It also involved the removal of trees to accommodate 26 new parking spaces.

The new application does not feature any additional parking spaces but includes bike racks aimed at encouraging visitors to cycle to the centre instead of travelling by car.

The plans state the new proposal is ‘predominantly a walk-in and cycle-in facility’.

It adds: “This proposal is not primarily about increasing the number of people who practise their religion but providing a more convenient location, closer to where existing members live and work.”

If the application is approved the new facility will host numerous events including weekly sermons, coffee mornings and language classes.

Since forming in 2010, WMA has already been rebuffed in an attempt to create a new community centre in Dedworth Road and seen talks for a long-term lease at the Manor Youth Centre, in Hanover Way, fall through.

A spokesman for WMA told the Express: “We don’t feel there is any reasonable excuse to object.

“Previously the council argued the community facility must be in the town centre but this is unreasonable when lots of people live in West Windsor

“The town centre is actually more difficult to walk to. This is a beautiful new facility for local people of all religions, faiths and backgrounds.”

It is hoped the new facility will ‘reconnect people to the river.’

The application is awaiting a decision.

Visit the Royal Borough website and search 19/03287 to view the application.