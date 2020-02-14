Horton and Wraysbury Neighbourhood plan approved

A steering group is ‘overjoyed’ after residents voted in favour of the Horton and Wraysbury Neighbourhood Plan.

In all, 642 residents voted in favour of the plan in a referendum, compared to 125 votes against it. The turnout was 18.5 per cent.

Neighbourhood plans enable the community to shape a shared strategy for the area, potentially dictating where new homes and businesses are built and what infrastructure should be provided.

The plan, which will run retrospectively from 2018 and continue until 2033, seeks to bring sustainable development to the neighbourhood while protecting greenbelt land.

Fred Parsons, secretary of the Horton and Wraysbury Neighbourhood Plan steering group, said: “Residents feel it is better to have a plan than not.

“The steering group is overjoyed.”

The plan includes policies to minimise the impact of flooding, protect community and heritage assets and bring derelict buildings back into beneficial use.

Cabinet member for planning, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said: “This borough has always supported residents taking greater involvement with ensuring the views of the community are taken fully into account when decisions are being made which affect them.

“I am delighted for the team who have worked so hard on this to have such a clear majority of residents supporting them.”

The vote took place on Friday, January 31.