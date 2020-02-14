Pazzia restaurant licence up for review after noise complaints

An Italian restaurant could face stricter licensing conditions after complaints about ‘disturbance and antisocial behaviour’.

The council has launched a review into the licensing arrangements of Pazzia Restaurant in London Road and wants to add additional conditions. These include making sure no one is in the outdoor seating area from 10pm to 7am, moving the smoking area to the side of the building from 10pm, banning live and recorded music after 11pm and installing CCTV at the front, side and back of the building.

It has also recommended that the restaurant opening hours be reduced until 11pm Monday to Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday. However the restaurant states it currently only opens until 11pm Monday to Saturday, and until 10.30pm on Sunday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “The environmental protection team want to review Pazzia Restaurant premises licence because they have received complaints from one neighbour of ‘disturbance and antisocial behaviour’ from our customers outside of the restaurant.

“We would like to hear the views of the local community and the surrounding area if they feel that this complaint is justifiable.”

Residents had until Monday to submit their comments to the Royal Borough licensing department.

A spokesman from the council said: “Our environmental protection team has applied to review the premises licence for Pazzia due primarily to noise issues.”

The licensing hearing will take place at 9am on Monday, March 9 at York House in Sheet Street.

Pazzia did not respond to a request for comment before the Express went to press.