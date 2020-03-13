Pazzia Restaurant licence reviewed after noise and antisocial behaviour complaints

An Italian restaurant is facing tighter restrictions after noise complaints from neighbours.

A licensing sub committee met at York House on Monday to discuss the premise licence of Pazzia Restaurant in London Road after a noise abatement notice was served by the Environmental Protection team in September.

Additional conditions recommended by officers included making sure no one is in the outdoor seating area from 10pm to 7am, moving the smoking area to the side of the building from 10pm, banning live and recorded music after 11pm and installing CCTV at the front, side and back of the building.

Neighbours Alistair and Tracey Hamilton were present at the meeting and gave evidence against the restaurant.

Mr Hamilton, who has lived next to Pazzia for 14 years, said: “They have brought this upon themselves.”

Police officers present at the meeting said they ‘fully supported’ the review.

Defending the restaurant, manager Candido Rodrigues said cutting live music would cause ‘major damage’ to the Pazzia as it draws in lots of business.

He also mentioned they have been visited by celebrities including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie.

He said: “I have been here for 19 years so that means something.”

Several letters by neighbours in support of the restaurant were also received by the council.

Further recommendations included a security industry authority (SIA) member of staff be on site from 9pm until closing on Friday and Saturday nights to manage the behaviour of diners, and installing CCTV cameras at the front, side and rear of the building and no live or recorded music to be played after 11pm.

Pazzia stated CCTV had already been installed and the smoking area could not be moved as it would be located too close to the road.

The licensing committee’s decision is expected by Monday.