Autumn is celebrated at Burnham Beeches Rotary Club's Orchard Day

An event to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the community orchard at Farnham Common was held on Saturday, September 24.

Organised by the Burnham Beeches Rotary Club the ‘Orchard Day’ celebrated all things autumn on the green at Temple Dell, where the fruit trees planted a decade ago are now thriving.

The entire afternoon was an experience for the senses. Freshly squeezed apple juice was served by the Wild Wood Well-being and Forest School who let visitors have a go at using a traditional apple press.

Tutors from the school also showed children how to craft autumnal decorations out of natural items found in the woods.

There was also bee hive demonstration and other seasonal activities and displays and to add a festival feel to the day there were ‘glitter face tattoos’ and tie-dye t-shirts could be bought.

Visitors could also experience a group Tai Chi session, watch a Maypole dance and browse locally produced items on sale from vendors supporting local charities and organisations.

The Burnham Beeches Rotary Club held a homemade cake stall and sold prosecco, with proceeds going to good causes.

“It turned out to be lovely weather for the occasion,” said Rotary Club spokesperson Claire Popple.

“The afternoon really took off and we were very pleased to see so many visitors. It was such a friendly atmosphere with some super entertainment around the Maypole and from Tai Chi instructor, Simon Jennings, as well as a good selection of stalls.

“Our aim was to provide a community activity to bring families out for some fun, but we expect to have made money from the cake and prosecco stalls, which will be donated to local good causes.”