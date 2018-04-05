Planning inspector dismisses appeal to upgrade moorings at Willows Riverside Park

An appeal to upgrade the moorings at Willows Riverside Park has been dismissed by a planning inspector.

The Haulfryn Group, owners of the park in Water Oakley, turned to the Planning Inspectorate after the council refused its application in July to line the river bank with 15 new marine service bollards.

Residents feared the application, which also included plans for 45 new mooring bollards and an upgraded drainage system, could pave the way for the introduction of permanent floating homes.

But inspector Neil Holdsworth has now quashed the company’s appeal, ruling the proposal ‘amounts to inappropriate development in the greenbelt’.

He said: “Overall, on the evidence before me I am not persuaded that the works are driven by an essential need, and it strikes me that the benefits of the development are largely private.”

There were no special circumstances to justify the development, the inspector added.

Willows Riverside Park resident Tais Oliveira said: “It is one more battle that has been won.

“I still do not believe it will be the end, but it is getting more and more difficult for the park owner to put floating homes on the river.”

Richard Endacott, vice chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA), added: “The WWRA are delighted to have supported the Willows residents in defeating this unsuitable planning application, proving our original objection that there were no special circumstances for building on the greenbelt.

“We hope that this message will remain consistent in any future planning applications, not just in the Willows but across the Royal Borough.”