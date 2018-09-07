Archaeological requirement for Thames Hospice development could be removed

An archaeological survey on a site planned for a hospice may not go ahead.

Thames Hospice has been given permission to build a 28-bedroom facility and outpatient unit on land south of Bray Lake in March on condition it carries out an archaeological survey.

An evaluation found prehistoric pottery and worked flint but after Thames Hospice found the cheapest quote for archaeological works was £30,000 it sought to remove the condition.

Councillors on the Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Management Panel

decided on Wednesday, August 29, to delegate to the council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, for her to approve the removal after it is referred to the Government’s Planning Casework Unit (PCU).

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) said council officers had done an ‘excellent job in balancing out the arguments’ while Cllr Claire Stretton (Ind, Boyn Hill) hoped a solution with the ‘minimal financial and time impact’ on Thames Hospice could be found.

Speaking after the meeting, Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven said she was ‘pleased’ the money needed for a survey could be spent on help building the new hospice.

The chairman of the Holyport Residents Association, Andrew Cormie, wrote to the Advertiser this week and said the group would write to the PCU to ask for the condition to be retained.

At the meeting, six councillors voted for the council to delegate to Ms Jackson following the PCU’s decision.

Cllr Clive Bullock (Con, Cox Green) voted to abstain and Cllr Stretton voted against.