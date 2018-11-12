Councillors block latest attempt to upgrade moorings at Willows Riverside Park

The potential installation of mooring rings at Willows Riverside Park has been likened to having 66 cannons along the waterfront by a councillor.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel discussed the latest application by the Haulfryn Group to upgrade the park’s moorings at a meeting on Wednesday.

After seeing the borough reject a similar plan in July last year, the park’s owners returned with revised proposals to replace existing mooring bollards with 66 mooring rings.

The application also sought permission to dig a trench to provide a ‘bespoke drainage system’ for boats on the river.

Residents at the park have long feared the upgrade could pave the way for the introduction of permanent floating homes on the river.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) told the meeting: “If you’re on the other side of the bank and they (mooring rings) haven’t been laid flat then it will look like 66 cannons.

“That, for me, will be inappropriate development in the greenbelt.”

Richard Endacott, of the West Windsor Residents Association, also spoke out against the application.

He told the panel: “To live in a boat is a lifestyle choice to be closer to nature.

“The borough must cater for this minority group by protecting residential moorings from overdevelopment, particularly those alongside the riverbank.”

Jeremy Lambe, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said services on the moorings had been in place since the 1950s and an upgrade was needed to meet the modern requirements for all users.

Councillors voted unanimously to reject the plans.