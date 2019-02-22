In pictures: Thames Hospice groundbreaking ceremony

The Prime Minister and a rugby legend attended the official groundbreaking ceremony of the new Thames Hospice site today (Friday 22).

Construction at the site in Bray Lake started in January and works are scheduled to be completed in July 2020.

Before the ceremony began a large reception of guests arrived at Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor Road.

Here they were addressed by Thames Hospice chief executive, Debbie Raven who expressed her thanks to all those who have supported the £18.6 million project.

She said she was ‘excited’ to show guests ‘the start of our new building which will ensure that more people in our community receive the hospice they deserve for many, many years to come’.

Mrs May has visited the current Thames Hospice sites at Hatch Lane and Ascot where she is ‘enormously impressed with by that quality of care that is provided.”

All guests were then transported to the hospice site by coach.

There former Welsh International rugby player Jonathan Davies, OBE, said a few words as ambassador of Andrew Scott, who are the construction company building the hospice.

