Large barn fire on Fifield farm burns through the night

08:55AM, Wednesday 17 April 2019
A large barn fire has burned through the night on a farm in Fifield.
A total of six fire engines were called out to a farm in Forest Green Road, near the junction with Fifield Lane, at about 4am this morning.
Crews are still on the scene this morning to help combat the fire, with a barn and several caravans ablaze last night.
No people are known to have been injured in the incident, and it is not currently clear how the fire started.
