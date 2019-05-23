Thames Hospice supporters step out in memory of loved ones at Sunflower Walk

Hundreds of Thames Hospice supporters walked in memory of their loved ones on Saturday.

The charity’s annual Sunflower Walk attracted a record turnout, with 500 people strolling around the tranquil surroundings of Virginia Water.

Supporters also left messages for their loved ones on a special memory tree.

Among the participants was Patricia Vella, whose daughter Tracy died at Thames Hospice.

She said: “It has been 10 years since Tracy passed away and it was just lovely to do something together as a family to celebrate her life.

“Thames Hospice is unbelievably wonderful. It is a place you know your family and friends are going to be looked after.”

The charity’s head of community and events fundraising, Alison Evans, said: “We are overwhelmed with how many people came to support us this year.

“We must also thank our volunteers who kindly gave up their time to man the route and cheer on our walkers.”

Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/events for more information.