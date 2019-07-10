In pictures: MP Dominic Grieve visits the new Thames Hospice site at Bray Lake

MP Dominic Grieve has described the new Thames Hospice site at Bray Lake as ‘astonishing’.

The Conservative MP for Beaconsfield visited the site on Friday.

He said: “I think it’s astonishing. I haven’t seen anything, any hospice on this scale before.

“It’s not institutional, it’s just a very beautiful building set in a lovely landscape but when it’s finished it’s going to be quite different from any other hospice I’ve seen or visited, both in scale, the number of people it can look after, but also in relation to the facilities so this is quite groundbreaking stuff.”

He added: “I had a relative who lived in Beaconsfield and eventually went into the hospice at Pine Lodge and I know the level of care that was provided for him there up to the time he died and I know that there’s a need for this in South Buckinghamshire and this is there to serve South Buckinghamshire and my constituency just as it is to serve the people of Windsor and Maidenhead.”

Construction of the £18.6million project at the site on land next to Bray Lake began in January and is forecast to finish in July next year, with all services fully moved over by September 2020.

Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven said: “It was an honour to welcome Dominic Grieve to our new hospice site on Friday.

“We are the only adult hospice providing both in-patient and community services to Mr Grieve’s constituency of Beaconsfield and I’m thrilled that he is following our progress with great interest.

“Mr Grieve and his family have also directly benefited from our care and we are delighted to have his full support.”