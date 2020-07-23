Thames Hospice in fundraising drive as it prepares for October opening

Thames Hospice is just £630,000 away from hitting its Raise the Roof fundraising target as work continues on its new £22million facility.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, significant progress has been made on the state-of-the-art hospice being built at Bray Lake.

Socially distanced work has been able to continue, meaning the facility is still on track to open this year and is set to welcome patients in October.

In September, the charity launched the Raise the Roof campaign to raise the final £3million it needs to complete the hospice.

To date, it has raised more than £2.3million, but the COVID-19 crisis has put some of the fundraising efforts on hold.

Attentions turned to an emergency appeal to help Thames Hospice to continue providing essential palliative care, including for coronavirus patients, during lockdown.

But with the new hospice nearing completion, it is hoped the charity will now be able to raise its final target total.

The charity is currently based at Pine Lodge in Windsor, but the new hospice in Windsor Road will provide more space and 28 inpatient rooms.

The facility overlooks Bray Lake and will feature wheelchair-friendly gardens complete with a diverted stream running through the middle.

A day therapy centre, funded by the Shanly Foundation, will dramatically increase day service provision, while a rehabilitation centre, paid for thanks to a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust, will help patients work to achieve personal goals.

A dedicated family room, a sanctuary for quiet reflection and special occasions, and an education centre for healthcare professionals are also among the features.

The central rotunda will also feature a cafe which will be open to the whole community.

Thames Hospice chief executive, Debbie Raven, said: “We are so grateful to have received such an extraordinary level of support from our community and delighted to have raised more than £2.3million for this fantastic new facility.

“Thanks to everyone’s kindness and generosity, the finish line of this major project is in sight. We are so grateful to each and every person who has contributed. It’s with their help that we will be able the see the dream hospice for Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire become a reality.”

“With just three months left, I would urge anyone who is able, to get behind us and help us to reach our final target.”

Residents can support the fundraiser through donations or by taking on a summer challenge such as walking, running or cycling.

Visit www.raisetheroof2020. org.uk for more information.