Royal Borough mayor to take part in Thames Hospice Santa Dash

Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton is inviting residents to join her in raising funds for Thames Hospice via a COVID-safe festive event.

Cllr Luxton will be participating in the virtual, socially distanced 10km Santa dash on Sunday, December 6, in aid of the Bray Lake charity.

The Santa Dash is one of the highlights of the hospice’s fundraising calendar and raises significant funds to support local people who need urgent hospice care over the Christmas period.

Cllr Luxton said: “This has been a tough year for everyone, but throughout Thames Hospice has continued to take care of patients and families in need, because they know how much the community needs them.

“I appreciate and admire everything Thames Hospice do and I want to make sure that this Christmas they can give families the care and support they need.

“Therefore I will be donning my Santa suit and walking a social-distanced 10km for a great local cause.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/sayonara-luxton1

To sign up for the dash, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/santadash