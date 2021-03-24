Thames Hospice reaches funding goal for new Bray Lake site

After three years of fundraising Thames Hospice has raised all the money it needs to complete its new site on Bray Lake.

The charity’s fundraising campaign started in 2017 with a £6m target. It was launched publicly in 2019 to raise the remaining £3m needed to complete the £22m new build.

Over that time, trusts and foundations, local organisations, community groups and thousands of local and influential people have either donated directly to the build, gardens or emergency appeals.

With a small delay of three months due to COVID-19, the hospice welcomed its first patients in October. All 28 bedrooms on the Inpatient Unit opened earlier this month.

The new facility means that Thames Hospice will be able to care for twice as many patients, within eight acres of landscaped gardens overlooking Bray Lake.

Debbie Raven, chief executive of Thames Hospice, said:

“Our focus over the next 12 months will be to fully reopen our day therapy and wellbeing services as lockdown restrictions ease, as well as launching new services so that families get the best and most seamless care when facing their biggest challenges in life.”

Together with its 22 'High Street' shops, Café by the Lake and Thames Hospice Shop No.23 will be reopening soon, in accordance with government guidelines.

“After this terrible year everyone understands the importance of care in a crisis and when facing a bereavement,” said Debbie.

“Thank you for helping to ensure that every patient who needs the hospice can get a bed when they are so ill that can no longer stay at home.

“Thank you for ensuring that any family dealing with a bereavement is cared for by our counselling team. Thank you for ensuring the community team can continue to meet the demand of supporting families at home.”

The hospice is on the lookout for volunteers. To find out more, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/volunteer