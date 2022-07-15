The Queen visits Thames Hospice to officially open facility

Her Majesty paid a visit to Thames Hospice today (Friday) to meet staff and volunteers and unveil a plaque to celebrate the opening of the facility.

The Queen - joined by her daughter Princess Anne - waved to delighted supporters as she entered the building in Windsor Road to meet chief executive Debbie Raven and chair of trustees, Jonathan Jones. The monarch also met Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley.

Once inside, Her Majesty greeted staff and unveiled the plaque which will be permanently mounted at the heart of the hospice, while she also greeted Pat White, a patient receiving care at the charity.

The Princess Royal was given an extended tour of the 28-bed hospice, meeting nursing colleagues and patients.

The Queen was meant to officially open the hospice building when it threw open its doors back in October 2020 having moved from its previous site in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

Despite the delay, Her Majesty was on hand to do the honours on a pleasant morning by Bray Lake, with Maidenhead MP Theresa May also in attendance.

This was the monarch's fourth visit to the charity overall, and the first to its new building in Bray. The Queen first opened Thames Hospice on November 9, 1987.

"It was fabulous, a huge honour. Today's momentous visit builds upon a long-held association between the Royal Family and Thames Hospice," Jonathan said.

"It is a huge privilege to welcome Her Majesty to officially open our facility and show how the charity continues to flourish 35 years on from The Queen's very first visit.

"For her to come during this Platinum Jubilee year, it doesn't get any better. It means everything to us, I still can't quite believe she has come.

He added: "She was asking about when she first came in and what we do and we were talking about the fact we were caring for more people - we have had to increase the bed numbers from 17 to 28 having moved here.

"This is the building, but the hospice is much bigger than the building, there is a huge amount that goes on outside in the community.

"She has seen the old hospice which was a great building for its day but this is state-of-the-art and we can do so much more here, and I think she understands that."

Debbie said: "It was a delight to welcome Her Royal Highness on her first visit to Thames Hospice.

"We are so grateful that she took the time to speak to a number of patients, as well as many colleagues in our frontline teams.

"Our official opening marks the start of an exciting new era for Thames Hospice and our facility will continue to offer vital support to everyone who needs palliative and end-of-life care now and for generations to come.

"None of this would be possible without the incredible support from our community who fund over half of the £13million needed each year to run our services, so that care can remain free at the point of access for patients and families."

Pat told the Advertiser of her experience meeting the Queen, saying that the monarch took 'all that stress' away from her stay at the hospice.

"It was absolutely amazing, I never thought I would get to meet her, especially with her being poorly. She has travelled all the way here and it can't have been easy on her," she said.

"She lit the room up and is just an amazing woman. She held my hand and said: 'you are in a wonderful place'."

Pat added: "I have been here six weeks and have had my up and down days, but she took all that stress from me. Let them [the nurses] do their jobs first so you get to see your family and have some quality time. It it has been quite an amazing day for me."

Flick through our gallery above to view pictures from the Royal visit this morning.