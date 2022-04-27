Hit Netflix show Heartstopper filmed in Burnham, Windsor and Slough

Burnham Park Academy and a scenic spot near Windsor and Eton Bridge are among the locations to feature in a new romantic drama on Netflix.

Heartstopper depicts the story of teenagers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring who are both students at an all-boys grammar school.

Their friendship becomes something more for openly gay Charlie but he does not believe he has a chance until Nick’s feelings start to deepen.

Viewers will have spotted some familiar surroundings in the hit show with the now closed Burnham Park Academy featuring heavily as well as Upton Court Grammar School in Slough.

Scenic shots were also captured near Windsor & Eton Bridge and Baths Island in the Royal Borough.

A spokeswoman from the Berkshire Film Office, who helped set up the filming locations, said: “Heartstopper was filmed in April 2021 across a variety of locations in Berkshire.

“We worked with the RBWM Film Office to facilitate filming at Windsor Riverside and Baths Island & Pleasure Ground.

“We worked closely with the location management team throughout filming to make that that residents were not impacted while exterior filming took place.”