In pictures: Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2017

Business people gathered for the first Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards on Friday.

The event, organised by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

More than 250 people gathered for the glitzy awards ceremony to hear the winners of 12 awards announced.

Among them was the Advertiser, recognised for the best corporate responsibility programme.

Goyals won the award for independent retailer, having been chosen via a public vote.

Compering the night was former Olympian Adrian Moorhouse, from management consultancy Lane4, while awards were presented by Royal Borough Deputy Mayor Cllr Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East).

Chamber of commerce president Olu Odeniyi said: “Everything worked smoothly and according to plan – nine months of meticulous planning and hard work has paid off and I saw my vision fulfilled.

“There was a sense of celebration for all businesses, and finalists who didn’t win an award said they celebrated as though they had done so.

“Many companies who hadn’t even entered the awards also attended and had a great night.”

Theresa May backed the new awards when they were announced in April.

A message from the Prime Minster was read out on the night in which she said: “I know it takes hard work and dedication for a business to thrive and I am delighted to see these efforts being recognised. I would like to congratulate all those businesses who have won awards this evening.”

The winners were:

Best Micro Business (1-5 staff) : Marketing Boost

Best SME (6-100 staff): Gardner Leader

Best Large Business (> 100 staff): Hutchison 3G

Apprenticeship Award: McFarlane Telfer

Best Entrepreneur: Little Red Hen Nurseries

Innovation Award: Adobe

Fastest Growing Business: Right Kare / Right at Home

Excellence in Customer Service: RMR Homes

Best CSR Programme: Baylis Media (Maidenhead Advertiser)

Best National Retailer: Waitrose

Best Independent Retailer: Goyals

Business of the Year: Pythagoras