Entrepreneurs graduate from STRIVE training programme

Entrepreneurs received top tips on starting a business from scratch before giving Dragons Den-style pitches on their own ideas.

Graduates from the STRIVE training programme took part in the event at the Macdonald Windsor Hotel on Thursday, March 29.

The scheme, run by the council’s employment and skills team and Housing Solutions and delivered by Enterprise Cube, aims to give people a chance to learn essential business skills including marketing, building a website and sourcing funding.

Participants got five minutes to pitch their business plans to a panel of judges, with support and kick-starter grants on offer.

Ideas suggested included floristry and an online market place for people living in the Royal Borough to sell their products.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Lenton also attended the ceremony and helped hand out certificates to the graduates.

The next 12-week programme will be starting in September.