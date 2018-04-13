Maidenhead and Windsor firms reveal gender pay gaps

Major businesses across Maidenhead have released their gender pay gap information, with the overwhelming majority favouring male workers.

According to a Government list, 36 out of 41 businesses in Maidenhead with more than 250 employees listed the median average female hourly wage as less than their male colleagues.

The national deadline for businesses to release their gender pay gap information was Wednesday, April 4.

One division of British Gas, which is based in Windsor, has a gender pay gap of 34.8 per cent in favour of men, while Johnson and Johnson Limited, based in Maidenhead, has a gender pay gap favouring men of 16.6 per cent.

The national median average gender pay gap is 18.4 per cent.

A spokesman from Centrica, the multinational utilities company that trades as British Gas in the UK, said: “We have a greater proportion of men in higher paid, traditionally male-dominated technical roles such as gas, central heating and electrical engineering, which form a significant portion of our workforce.

“By contrast, we have a larger number of women in lower paid, less technical roles such as customer service and administration.

"This greater distribution of men across our upper pay quartiles explains our higher median gender pay gap.”

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has a pay gap of 10.2 per cent favouring men, which is lower than the national average.

Three, the mobile network company based in Maidenhead, has a gender pay gap of 14.9 per cent. It said that because only 24 per cent of people employed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector in the UK are women, they have fewer women in their higher-paid engineering roles.

It said it will encourage women to join its retail apprenticeship programme to help improve the gender balance in management roles in its retail stores.