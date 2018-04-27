Firms urged to enter Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The boss of one of the UK’s leading telecommunications firms helped launch this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

David Dyson, the chief executive of Maidenhead-based Three UK, talked about the key to that business’ success in a presentation.

It followed a lunch enjoyed by visitors to the launch ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane on Thursday, which included representatives of the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce.

Three UK took the best large business award last year and Mr Dyson said the awards are ‘important’ and the company’s higher-ups received ‘a lot of positive feedback’ after the win.

“It just gives people a sense of pride,” he added.

The remarks followed his presentation about how Three works, its history and various methods it uses to boost its employees’ wellbeing.

One of those is ‘Wellness Wednesday’, where workers are encouraged to go out for a run or take part in fitness groups.

Businesses hoping to win in this year’s awards will need their employees onside with all companies with an SL postcode in Maidenhead, Windsor and the surrounding villages able to compete.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Advertiser owner Baylis Media, said: “After the success of last year it is destined to be bigger with 15 awards to choose from.

“Enter now or nominate your favourite business. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity.”

Up to three categories can be entered. They include best marketing campaign, best

retailer and the apprenticeship award.

Stephen Shanly, who boated across the Atlantic earlier in the year for charity, will compère the awards dinner.

That will take place on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.