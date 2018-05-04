Ascot bike manufacturer wins Queen's Award

A family-run company which produces lightweight bicycles for children has been given a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Frog Bikes, based at Silwood Business Centre, in Ascot, received the award in recognition of its achievements in international sales; it supplies more than 40 independent bike shops worldwide.

Co-founder Shelley Lawson said: “To win a Queen’s Award is absolutely fantastic for a business of our size.

“We are so proud of what our team has achieved in such a short time, introducing a new brand into a mature market, and it’s exciting to be recognised for our successes.”

Sunningdale resident Shelley founded the company with her husband Jerry from their former home in Englefield Green six years ago.

Spurred on to provide affordable and well-designed bicycles for youngsters, they teamed up with researchers from Brunel University to ensure their products were built optimally for smaller riders.

Shelley added: “The driving factor was our own children really. We were surprised to find that most children’s bikes weighed more than adult bikes and there seemed to be a real lack of affordability.”

The company now makes its bicycles in a factory in Pontypool, South Wales, which Shelley says has allowed them more control of the production process.

Frog Bikes supplies independent stores in the UK and Europe as well as shops in South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan.

“We didn’t really start the business thinking we’d do something outside the UK but we started getting demands from Scandinavia and it just spread from there,” she said.

Prices for bicycles range from £110 to £610.

Visit www.frogbikes.com