Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards: New Best Company to Work For award launches

A new category at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards is aiming to find out why employees love working for their companies.

Workers and clients have been asked to think about what makes their organisation special before entering the Best Company To Work For Award.

Thames Valley law firm Gardner Leader is sponsoring the category.

A spokeswoman for the Frascati Way-based solicitors said: “If you are considering entering the award category, think about what makes your organisation special, ask your employees and your clients what they love about what you do.

“If you’re successful and win, it can really elevate your position in the market place and give you a platform from which to meet other like-minded forward thinking businesses.”

Gardner Leader, which now has offices in Maidenhead, Newbury and Thatcham, said it decided to sponsor the new award to recognise companies putting employee engagement at the centre of their operation.

The spokeswoman added: “Increasing our employee engagement has meant we have been able to attract great people, high level work and it has had a direct result on our business growth – growth that has enabled us to move our Maidenhead office to premises at Frascati Way.”

Another prize up for grabs at this year’s event is the Apprenticeship Award, sponsored by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Catering maintenance company McFarlane Telfer, based at Maidenhead’s Westacott Business Centre, won the category last year.

Companies can enter themselves into the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards by visiting mwbusinessawards.com/Categories, selecting the relevant category, and then downloading and filling out an application form.

Up to three categories can be entered, with an awards dinner taking place at the Holiday Inn on Friday, September 21.