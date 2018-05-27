Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards: Calling out to fast-growing firms

An accountancy firm with more than 50 years’ experience has spoken of the challenges fast-growing businesses face ahead of this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

DRG Chartered Accountants, in King Street, will be supporting the awards by sponsoring the Fast Growing Business category for the second year running.

Daniel Reid, partner at DRG, said: “As a fast-growing business ourselves, we understand the pressures that businesses, which are scaling up rapidly, face.

“Our experience, backed up by research, shows that attracting talent, developing leadership skills, accessing international markets as well as having the right finance at the right time pose particular challenges for these types of organisations.

“Last year, as one of the judges on the panel of the Fast Growing Business Award, we were very impressed with the calibre of the entries – with Right At Home Maidenhead, which provides senior care, a worthy winner.

“Winning the award delivers important recognition, can help recruit talent and gives a great boost to your teams.”

The award aims to recognise organisations that have seen double digit growth in terms of turnover, number of employees or geographical expansion and who also have a robust plan for a strong financial performance going forward.

The deadline for entries is Friday, July 27.

Companies can enter themselves into the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards by visiting mwbusinessawards.com/Categories, selecting the relevant category, and then downloading and filling out an application form.

Up to three categories can be entered, with an awards dinner taking place at the Holiday Inn on Friday, September 21.