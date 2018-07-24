Last chance to enter Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

Time is running out to nominate your favourite charity for this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The Maidenhead Advertiser is sponsoring the unique Best Charity Award category, which will be decided by a public vote rather than a panel of judges.

Nominations close on Friday, with voting set to get underway on the Advertiser website on Monday.

Participants will be able to vote for their favourite charity from a longlist of nominees and see how each cause is performing in the public vote.

Voting will then close on Friday, August 10, with the longlist being narrowed down to a shortlist of the three charities with the most votes.

A vote for the final three will then take place on the Advertiser website from August 13-17, with the winner revealed at the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane on Friday, September 21.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Advertiser publisher Baylis Media, said: “This really is the people’s choice and you should enter.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your local charity and give them the chance of winning the Best Charity Award in a business environment, giving them the opportunity to attract business sponsors and donations.

“It is an opportunity not to be missed.

“Local people really will support this and make sure that the best charities, large and small get the support they need.”

The closing date for nominations for all awards categories is also Friday, and businesses are being encouraged to make sure they are in the running when judging starts.

Categories include Best Retailer, Best Company to Work For, the Business Start-up Award and Business of the Year.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com to nominate.