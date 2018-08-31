Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards finalists chosen

04:10PM, Friday 31 August 2018
The finalists for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2018 have been announced.
Businesses will battle it out in 13 categories at the awards ceremony on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead from 7pm until 1am.
Among the categories are best company to work for, best retailer and the coveted business of the year.
The Express has spon-sored the best charity category, with the winner of a public vote held over the summer set to be announced at the ceremony.
Mike Miller, vice president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the awards initiative, said: “We went through all of the categories and it was a very tight competition. In each category we have a winner, and we are going to recognise the runner-up for a special mention because the standard has been so high.”
Mike said the awards are a symbol of a company’s high standard and entering can benefit them in a number of ways.
“[The awards] make businesses feel positive about what they are doing and immediately raises productivity,” he said.
“They all have a major impact on the business in the area generally. We encourage companies to enter because it showcases their business.”
Nicola Rogers, awards steering committee member and Express head of commercial, is urging people to secure their tickets now for an ‘outstanding’ event.
“The level of response and quality of candidates has been outstanding this year, it has been difficult for the judges to choose finalists to go through, and everyone who entered had a fantastic story to tell,” she said.
“The best charity category received thousands of votes and real support from the community.
“The event is looking to be bigger and better than last year and tickets are selling out fast so those who would like to attend should book their tickets now for what is expected to be an outstanding evening.”
The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, September 7.
Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com
AWARD NOMINEES
Apprenticeship:
Best Company to Work For:
Best Digital Business:
Best Entrepreneurial Business:
Best Hospitality Business:
Best Large Business:
Best Marketing Campaign:
Best Micro & SME:
Best Retailer:
Business of the Year:
Business Start Up:
Excellence in Customer Service:
Fast Growing Businesses:
Best CSR:
Best Charity:
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.