Prosecco parties comes to Windsor Racecourse

A celebration of the country’s favourite drinks is coming to Windsor.

For one night only, Windsor Racecourse will be transformed with dedicated bars serving a wide range of cocktails, Prosecco and gins organised by entertainment company Prosecco Parties.

There will be live music and food stalls for a ‘fizzing fusion of flavour’.

Penny McGrigor, marketing director at Prosecco Parties said: “We’re really excited to be bringing our Prosecco Parties to Windsor this November.

“Following years of event experience, this is set to be one of the greatest celebrations of Prosecco, gin, cocktails and parties ever.

“We wanted to bring something more than a regular drinks festival to our guests at Windsor and our parties offer something very special, meeting the demand for great entertainment and a real experiential event.”

Doors open at 7pm and all drinks are bought through tokens on the night. It will take place on Friday, November 24.

For details and to buy tickets, visit www.proseccoparties.com