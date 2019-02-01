Daniel named Department Store Toy Retailer of the Year

Daniel Department Store picked up a prestigious prize at this year’s Toy Industry Awards.

The awards are run by The British Toy & Hobby Association (BHTA) and aim to recognise the very best in toy retail, product design and toy supply in the UK and Ireland.

A judging panel made up of nationwide industry experts from the BHTA membership, the BHTA Council and the toy industry press helped select the winners.

The Department Store Toy Retailer of the Year for 2018 went to Daniel, based in Peascod Street, Windsor.

The company said its Toy Kingdom formed the heart of its family-run business with its toys helping to encourage learning, education and imagination.

Youngsters can choose from an array of activities covering areas such as science and discovery, board games and technology and gadgets.

Warren Du Preez, a toy buyer at Daniel Department Store, said receiving the award was ‘extra special’ due to it falling on the same year as the company celebrated its centenary.

He said: “Winning the BHTA Department Store Toy Retailer of the Year is always a fantastic achievement.

“This year was extra special, as it coincided with our 100-year anniversary celebrations, so it was truly wonderful to be presented with this prestigious award.

“Our thanks are extended to the team’s tireless efforts and contributions, which make the department a truly magical experience for our customers to come and enjoy.”

Management received their prize during an awards ceremony at the London Olympia exhibition centre on Tuesday, January 22.