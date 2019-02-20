Estate agent staff happy to help out at Thames Hospice

Staff from property experts Savills have been volunteering at a charity that provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The company’s Windsor, Marlow and Sunningdale branches have all taken part in regular visits to Thames Hospice’s day therapy unit in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

Volunteers spent time chatting to patients and their loved ones about the work of the hospice and the support it provides to the community.

They also helped with arts and crafts sessions and created chocolate truffles.

Naomi Finlay, from the residential team at Savills’ Windsor office, said: “We are always keen to support local charities so when we had the opportunity to volunteer at the hospice we were only too happy to help.

“Thames Hospice provides such an important service for so many people.

“We had a great time, all the patients enjoyed talking to us and there were a lot of laughs.”

Work has begun on Thames Hospice’s new state-of-the-art building by Bray Lake and the charity is continuing to appeal for donations to help reach its £18million fundraising target.

Visit www.thameshospice. org.uk for details on how to help.