In pictures: INSPIRE Conference and Business Girls Awards

The Business Girl Awards celebrated the success of women last Friday (March 8).

Held on International Women’s Day The Business Girls Network event took place at The Riverside Marquee, Weir Bank in Monkey Island Lane, Bray.

The network was established by Amanda Ayres in 2014 and is 'community driven business support group for ladies'.

The finalists in each category of the awards represented a breadth of industries in just about everything from wealth management to life coaching and enlightenment.

It is the third year of the awards, of which Amanda said the calibre of entries and finalists ‘continues to be outstanding’ and the 'winners are all incredible’.

She said: “It’s important to recognise female role models that will not only inspire the next generation, but also inspire other women thinking about setting up a business.

“Shouting out about the accomplishments of women, not because they are women, but because their accomplishments are worth shouting about – can also play an important role in tacking the bigger issues of gender parity.”

The Business Girl of the Year Award went to Sophie Comas of Rimu Marketing, she said it felt ‘awesome and amazing and quite unexpected’ to win.

As well as awards the day also provided talks, a fashion show and ample opportunities for guests to network.

Caron Kipping, from The Dash Charity (Domestic Abuse Stops Here) spoke about how important it is for victims of abuse to have support in order to become a survivor.

“We empower them and give them back their confidence and self-esteem” she said.

Proving the impact that this support can have was a former dash client who having survived an abusive relationship now has her own online vintage clothing business.

She said: “If I hadn’t had them to turn to, I probably wouldn’t be here today”

Talking about Business Girls Network she said: “You can talk to one another, support one another and help one another as a business woman, but not just a business woman, but more importantly woman to woman.”

Find out more about the Business Girls Network at thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com and DASH thedashcharity.org.uk

Winners

Business Girl of the Year Award - Sophie Comas, Rimu Marketing

Most Inspiring and Active Business Girl of the Year - Yve Audaer, 6 for Success

Business Girl Rising Star of the Year Award - Hannah Mayling, Maylings Photography

Progress of the Year Award - Rebecca de Jager, Hugo’s Workshop

Best New Business Award - Katie Topping, Spirit & Grace Gifts

Business Girl Heart of the Community Award - Clare Cogan, Clare Cogan – Creating Calm

Business Girl Community Business Award - Francesca Cairns, Francesca Cairns Image Consultant

Best Home Based Business Award - Rebecca de Jager, Hugo’s Workshop

Creative Business Girl of the Year Award - Victoria Lee, Toria Lee Accessories

Service of the Year Award - Lorraine Sellwood, Eight Wealth Management