'Great opportunity' for charities to showcase work at Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

Charities will be able to showcase the vital work they do in the community by entering a special category at this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The Best Charity award will once again be sponsored by the Maidenhead Advertiser, with the winner being decided by a public vote.

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, which publishes the Advertiser, said the category was a ‘natural fit’ for the company to sponsor due to its involvement with charities across the Royal Borough.

He said: “Our involvement is not just financial thanks to the £6 million plus that has been ploughed back into local charities by the Louis Baylis Trust.

“We also support the charity community by providing them with a platform to tell the community of their existence, what they are driving to achieve and how the wider community can help.

“These awards are a great opportunity for local charities to showcase the wonderful work they carry out in our community which makes such an important difference.”

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service scooped the award last year for its work in opening Berkshire’s first children’s hospice.

Accountancy firm Wilson Partners, which won the Best Small to Medium Enterprise award at last year’s ceremony, will be sponsoring the Best SME category this year.

Ross Wilson, company chairman, said: “Entering the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards is the opportunity for businesses to pause briefly for breath, to take stock and to remind themselves of their amazing journeys to date and what they and their teams have achieved together.

“It is the chance to showcase your people and your business and by involving your team in the process it can be a great motivator for them as well as you. We look forward to seeing many great examples of growing SMEs worthy of recognition within our business community.”